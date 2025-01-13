Court Adjourns Application for Stay of Execution in NDC Parliamentary Candidates’ Case

The High Court has adjourned the hearing of the application for stay of execution filed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidates for Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Techiman South, and Ablekuma North indefinitely.

The decision to adjourn the case came on Monday, January 13, 2025, when Presiding Judge Baah Forson Agyapong noted that there had been a notice of non-service to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates in the four constituencies.

Counsel for the NDC candidates, Gideon Abotsi, who was standing in for Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, informed the court that due to these recent developments, more time was needed for the proper service of documents on the relevant parties. The judge granted the request and adjourned the matter indefinitely.

At the previous hearing, the Bailiffs Manager had informed the court that bailiffs had been unable to serve the stay of execution documents to the lawyer for the NPP candidates, citing that the office had been locked and no prior notification was given to the court. The judge had directed the questioning of the bailiffs involved and instructed that the proper procedures be followed moving forward.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the NPP candidates for Techiman South, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central have already been sworn in as Members of Parliament. The Electoral Commission (EC) declared them winners following the completion of the collation of results from outstanding polling stations in their respective constituencies. However, the Ablekuma North constituency remains unrepresented, as the EC has yet to finalize the collation process for that area.

The adjournment means that the legal battle surrounding the election results and the request for a stay of execution will continue for the time being.