Court adjourns, await pathology reports of deceased in Mankessim murder

The Cape Coast District Court for the fifth time adjourned the case of the Mankessim murdered nursing student, Georgina Asor Botchwey.

The adjournment came after the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daniel Gadzo prayed the court for more time as the prosecution awaits pathology report of the deceased.

The court presided over by Mrs Bernice Mensimah Ackon, concluded that the accused persons would make their next appearance in the court on Friday, December 15.

The accused persons are Christopher Ekow Clarke Quansah, Michael Darko, a self-styled pastor and Jonathan Obeng, a mason.

The Aunt of the deceased, Madam Kate Swanzy, after the adjournment told the media that the family was not comfortable with the slow pace of the case.

She appealed to the Ghana Police Service to ensure justice was served to the family.

Madam Swanzy said the family would not relent on the case no matter the circumstances, to ensure peace in the family

Quansah, Darko and Obeng are being held in custody for the murder of 25-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey at Mankessim in the Central Region.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder, but their pleas were yet to be taken by the court.

The facts of the case as presented by the prosecutor at the last hearing on Tuesday, October 18, indicated that on Thursday, September 08, the deceased travelled from Yeji in the Bono East Region for an interview at Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing Training School in Cape Coast as a student applicant.

She called Darko who was her Sister’s Fiancé to inform him of her presence in town upon arrival.

DSP Gadzo said Darko promised to pick the deceased up after her interview on Friday September 09.

He said as promised, the two accused went to pick up the deceased from Ankaful in a taxi to Pedu in Cape Coast where Quansah had parked his Benz with register number GT 8686-C and drove her to Akwakrom, a suburb of Mankessim.

The Prosecutor said Quansah and Darko seized the IPhone of the deceased, locked her up in a room and left to Sikafoambantem, a suburb of Mankessim where they engaged Obeng to dig a grave in an uncompleted storey building belonging to Quansah.

He said at 02:00 hours, Quansah and Darko took the lady to the uncompleted building where Quansah hit the deceased neck with a club from behind and Darko strangled her till she died.

The prosecution said they then cut the hair of the deceased and buried her.

He said on same day, the Police in the Central Region picked intelligence which led to the arrest of Darko at Anomabo but Quansah managed to escape.

The prosecution said upon interrogation, Darko admitted the crime and said they wanted to use the deceased for money ritual.

He said on Wednesday September 21, Quansah, was also picked up from his hideout by the police.