Court adjourns James Gyakye Quayson’s case to July 4

The hearing of the criminal trial involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, has been postponed until July 4.

The adjournment was granted to allow his legal team to file a motion for a stay of proceedings pending appeal at the Court of Appeal, as reported by TV3’s Laud Adu Asare on Thursday.

Mr. Gyakye Quayson is appealing a High Court ruling that mandated his criminal case to be heard on a daily basis. However, on Friday, June 23, Justice Mary Yanzuh, presiding over the court, dismissed an application by Mr. Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers to modify the hearing schedule.

Consequently, starting from Tuesday, July 4, when the hearing commences, the MP will be required to appear in court every day, regardless of his status as a lawmaker. This ruling has been perceived by Mr. Gyakye Quayson as a violation of his right to a fair trial.

During the court proceedings last Friday, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, his lawyer, argued that his client was engaged in a national assignment related to his participation in the Assin North by-election, invoking Article 55(13) of the 1992 Constitution in support of their application.

However, Justice Mary Yanzuh clarified that the discretion to grant adjournments lies solely with the court and should not be influenced by the convenience of the parties involved.