Court Annulled Raymond Archer’s Sought Injunction On The Demolition Of Trade Fair For National Interest

The contention began with Raymond Archer’s seeking for a court injunction on the government project at the Trade Fair site.

But the Board later secured a court order that reversed the injunction and ordered for the demolition of every property on the site to pave way for the construction of the World Convention Center which will habour the headquarters of AFCFTA (AFRICA CONTINENTAL FREE TRADE AREA ) with its secretariat at the same place.

The good news is that Africa will be looking to Ghana as the beacon of balefiring the beams of International Trade.

Thanks to His Excellency Hon Alan Kyeremanteng whose love and enormous appetite for GaDamgbes and Trade engendered his pushing for a GaDangme, a La indigene, Dr Daniel Nii Nshia Mckorley (McDan) to be the Board Chairman of the Trade Fair. We would not have secured the Trade Fair for such a gargantuan project.

By a reliable resource, Raymond Archer, who is that pseude-minded journalist turned into a businessman, has been baselessly pointing accusing fingers at McDan for allegedly collapsing the former’s business.

The fact is, there’s is no an iota of tuth in that frustrated allegation. Such mendacity of an allegation is reflective of a situational irony which portraits his role as an antagonist. His unfounded libelling at McDan is an indication of his astute hatred for the latter, and there are several reasons for displaying such cynicism towards someone he used to call his friend. Raymond Archer should have known better that “He who lives in a glass house does not throw stones”.

Per the records, Raymond rented the Trade Fair premises in the last NDC government at $1.00 per square metre per month . He then signed a Memorandum of Understanding that any moment there should be a need for a reconstruction or infrastructural development of the place, he would have to give way.

According to the story, when Dr. Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley was appointed the board chair, Raymond was the first to be shown the master plan for the restructuring of the Trade Fair Centre.

Upon seeing the master plan, he quickly went to convince the Counsel for the Trade Fair Centre not to seek for any Court assistance to get the place clear for work to commence. This con man went behind the lawyer and sought for a court injunction on the commencement of work at the Trade Fair Centre. However, his perfidy was loudly exposed when the court ruled he had no legal right to do so because his intention was in breach of the MOU.

Another defrauding attitude of Raymond was, he mounted a generator at the premises, connected other tenants to it for rent and charged them exorbitantly. Meanwhile, he was using electricity without doing proper payment. In the process of assessing the state of the Trade Fair Centre, the board discovered a debt of over GHC100,000.00 of electricity bills. Clearly, all those activities he was involved in as indicated above confirm that Raymond is an uncharitable cheat, a dangerous deceiver and a so-called business man without any human feelings.

By his own deeds, Raymond has proven to be an untrustworthy and untruthful person to deal with. He should blame the collapse of his business on his own callousness and carelessness, and stopped pointing his epileptic fingers at an innocent man.

JESUITS OF GADANGME