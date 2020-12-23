The Accra Regional Police Command has secured a restraining order against the National Democratic Congress (NDC), from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra.

“In a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from

Sunday 20th December, 2020- 10th January, 2021.”

These were contained in a press release signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said, “The prohibition order follows an Affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on intended daily protests within the above mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the region”.

“The request by the NDC cannot obviously be met by the Police in view of ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond,” the release added.

The Regional Police Command is hereby drawing the attention of the general public especially sympathisers, followers and supporters of the NDC, to the restriction order and compliance, it said.