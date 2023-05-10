Court convicts attackers of Dagbon FM Journalist

The District Court in Tamale on Wednesday convicted the two people who attacked a journalist of Dagbon FM at the studios of the radio station in Tamale.

The court presided by Mr Amadu Issifu, convicted Hardi Pagazaa and Mumuni Osman after they pleaded guilty to all the three charges leveled against them.

They were charged for conspiracy to commit crime to wit assault, assault and unlawful entry.

They were both sentenced to pay a fine of 300 penalty units each amounting to Ghc7,200 to the State or in default each will serve 18 months in prison.

The fourth charge of threat of death was withdrawn by the Prosecution.

On Wednesday, May 03, Hardi Pagazaa and Mumuni Osman entered the studios of the radio station and attacked Mr Sadiq Abubakari Gariba, a journalist, while he was presenting his show at the studios of the radio station.

They held Mr Gariba by his shirt at neck level amidst an exchange of words.

The Ghana Journalists Association secured the services of a Lawyer for Mr Gariba, who reported the incident to the Police in Tamale, following which the culprits were arrested on Monday, May 08, and put before the court.