Court Convicts Unemployed Man For Motorbike Robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted man, 25, for robbing his victim of a black Royal motorbike valued at GHC 5,000,00 l but deferred sentencing to April 6, 2022.

Selasi Agorsor admitted conspiring with another only named as Soldier, currently on the run, to rob Kwasi Awumissah of a black Royal 125 motorbike in his custody valued GHC5,000.00, and belonging to one Salisu Mohammed.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Eric Pobee, told the Court. presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, that Awumissah, the complainant, is a motorbike operator whilst Agorsor is unemployed and claims to reside at around the Arts Centre, Accra.

He said on March 24, 2022 about 2240 hours, the complainant parked the Motorbike with registration number M-21-GS-5215 at Okaishie where Agorsor and Soldier approached him to take them the Independence Square-Accra.

The Prosecution said the complainant obliged and picked them but on reaching Ministries-Accra Volta River Authority bus stop, Soldier shouted and instructed the complainant to stop of which the complainant obliged.

Inspector Pobee said Agorsor and Soldier suddenly pulled a pair of scissors and a knife respectively, and ordered the complainant to surrender the ignition key of the motorbike, but the complainant resisted which led to a scuffle between him and Soldier.

The Prosecution said Soldier attempted severally to stab the complainant in his stomach but the knife falied to penetrate the stomach wall.

Inspector Pobee said Agorsor jumped onto the motorbike heading towards theJohn Evans Atta Mills High Street with the view to escape with same from the scene.

Mr Pobee said the complainant then managed to free himself from the hands of Soldier, picked a pavement block, threww it and hit Agorsor who fell together with the motorbike in the middle of the street leading to his arrest.

He said Soldier managed to escape and the motorbike was recovered from the crime scene with the assistance of the Ministries Police night patrol team.

The Prosecution said the team also retrieved the pair of scissors from Agorsor, which he used to threaten the complainant.

The Prosecution said investigations revealed that it took the collaborative efforts of the two to perpetuate the robbery.

He said Agorsor, however, failed to assist the Police to arrest Soldier from his hideout and after investigations, he was charged and arraigned.