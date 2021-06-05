Court

The Hohoe Magistrate Court has sentenced Raphael Kumagah, a staff of the State Insurance Company (SIC), Hohoe Branch to a sum of GH¢1,200 for building a dwelling without a development permit.

Kumagah was also ordered by the Court to pay GH¢800 as compensation to the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

He was convicted on his own plea of being guilty of the charge and would serve eight months in prison if he defaults in paying the fines.

Presenting the facts of the case to the Court presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku, Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, Prosecuting disclosed that the convict had put up a house at Gbi-Abansi.

He said on February 10, 2020, the Hohoe Municipal Development Control Taskforce, on official duty to check development projects realised the convict had put up a structure at the said location within the buffer of a storm drain without a development permit.

The Prosecutor said Kumagah was educated, asked to stop work and demolish the unauthorised structure but failed to comply.

He said on December 15, 2020, some working tools of the convict were seized while a final warning letter was served to him to produce permit documents within two weeks.

Mr Azila-Gbettor prayed the Court to compel the convict to demolish the structure from the buffer of the storm drain to avoid disaster when there is a downpour.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMMDA’s must create enabling environment for vagrants to work – Lecturer
Next articleNHIA sensitizes healthcare providers on NHIS-Ghana card integration
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here