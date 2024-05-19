Court Denies Bail for Man Accused of Shooting Soldier

The Achimota District Court has denied a bail application for Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Barima Ababio, a self-proclaimed security operative accused of shooting Lance Corporal Michael Danso over a land dispute.

The court also denied bail to his accomplice, Nana Amo Kofi Kwakye, who was recently arrested by the police and arraigned.

Benlord, the self-proclaimed traditional ruler in Kasoa, is reported to have colluded with Kwakye to kill the soldier.

The two have been jointly charged with conspiracy.

Benlord has been charged with murder.

The court rejected their pleas, and they were remanded. They are scheduled to appear before the court on May 30, 2024.

At the district court hearing, Benlord’s attorney, Mr Nashiru Yussif, reiterated his application for bail until trial.

According to defence counsel, his client was not a flight risk, and he had persons of substance to stand as sureties when granted bail.

Mr Yussif told the court that Benlord had done nothing that suggests that he would jump bail or interfere with police investigations.

He argued that the award of bail was based on the constitution, not the facts, and on whether the accused would appear for trial when granted bail.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Retired) Baffour Appenteng Nyamekye, who represented Kwakye, also supported Benlord’s counsel.

He said that Kwakye was simply a victim of circumstance and should be granted bail by the court.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lawrence Anane, was adamantly opposed to the accused receiving bail.

According to ASP Anane, under the law, the court could deny bail if it felt that the accused could interfere with police investigations.

The prosecution brought up the fact that the case at hand was murder, which is a first-degree felony with serious penalties if convicted.

It contended that granting bail would endanger the lives of the accused.

The prosecution told the court that on April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two colleagues, Lance Corporals Abdul Omar Rahman and Ametus Matthew, drove to Millennium City police station in a Toyota RAV4 to report a trespass.

They were informed that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

The accused appeared at the police station, and Benlord attacked and opened fire on Lance Corporal Michael Danso who driving the vehicle, killing him instantly.

Benlord was disarmed by the police and arrested for investigations.