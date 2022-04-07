Court denies police officers in bullion van robberies bail

An Accra Circuit Court has denied bail to four Police Officers who allegedly engaged in bullion van robberies.

The officers are: General Constables Yaro Afisu Ibrahim 29, Albert Ofosu ak.a Cypher, Richard Boadu, a.k.a Osor both 27, Rabiu Jambedu 21 and Razak Alhassan a.k.a Zak, a civilian.

The accused persons were charged with an attempt to commit crime and abetment of crime, namely robbery.

Mr Justin Pwavra Teriwajah, the Counsel for the accused persons, prayed the Court for bail for his clients but it was denied after the Prosecutor opposed the application.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sylvester Asare, said the accused persons were still on probation and looking at the magnitude of the charges raised against them, when granted bail, they might not want to avail themselves for trial.

Meanwhile, Razak Alhassan, a scrap dealer, an accomplice, had been discharged by the Court.

Mr Asare told the Court presided over by Patricia Amponsah, that four of the accused persons were Police Officers, and Alhassan, a scarp dealer.

The Prosecution said in the year 2021, the Ghana Police Service Administration recorded series of street robberies as well as attacks on bullion vans.

It said the Service mounted surveillance on the suspected robbers undertaking these unlawful activities within the capital.

The Prosecution said on February 22, 2022, the Police received a report of an attack on a bullion van with a Registration number GN 424 -14 at North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.

It said upon receipt of the complaint, the Police commenced investigation into the alleged robbery.

The Prosecution said the Police investigations led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo and Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame (both deceased), who admitted the offense during investigation.

It said further investigation led to the arrest of the accused persons herein.

The Prosecution said during interrogation, the deceased officers admitted that they took part in the failed robbery attack on the bullion van and mentioned the accused persons herein and others at large as their accomplices.

It said preliminary investigation disclosed that the accused persons herein were friends and recruit mates at the Police Training School.

The Prosecution said coincidentally, the accused persons, including the deceased officers, after their basic training were postered to the National SWAT Unit, Police Headquarters.

It said accused persons when posted to the National SWAT Unit underwent various tactical and specialized weapon training to equip them for the SWAT Unit’s operations, which included escorting and protection of bullion vans.

The Prosecution said further investigations had it that in February 202, accused persons, including their deceased police officers and those at large, agreed to attack and rob bullion van with registration number GN 424 -14.

It said that pursuant to their agreement, the accused persons on February 22, 2021, unsuccessfully attacked bullion van with registration number GN 424 -14 at North Kaneshie Industrial Area.

It said the accused persons armed with AK 47 assault rifles and in their quest to rob the occupant of the van, fired several shots in the bulletproof bullion van belonging to the Mon-Tran Ghana Limited.

The Prosecution said further investigations also had it that, accused persons used two Royal motor bikes during the attack.

It said it had been established that General Constable Jambedu and one other at large were those, who rode the two Royal motor bikes on that fateful day.

However, the strikers who sat behind the riders and did the firing during the robbery attack, were General Constable Ofosu and General Constable Ibrahim.

It said preliminary investigations also revealed that General Constable Boadu’s role during the operation was to use another motorbike to monitor or spy to ensure the scene was cleared for his accomplices to strike.

The Prosecution said although the accused persons had admitted some and denied some of the robberies that occurred during the period of February 2021 to February 2022, there were enough evidence to record to the effect that accused persons together with their accomplices agreed to attack and rob the Bullion Van.

It said Police investigations continued, as strenuous efforts are being made to apprehend the other accomplices.