Court Document Surfaces; Grants All Hwakpo Lands To Akwerh Family

Court document in possession of this paper has undoubtedly indicated that all the parcels of land lying in Hwakpo in the Ada West District, are properties of the Akwerh family of Hwakpo.

The document is a Ruling delivered on 28 May 2021, by Her Ladyship Elizabeth Ankumah, between George Akwerh, Head of the Akwerh family (Plaintiff) and Nene Jonathan Tetteh Asamanuyuah Addo II, Chief of Addokope and 11 others (Defendants).

The Court in that ruling, granted an Order for the possession of the lands by the family.

It also restrained the Defendant on Perpetual Injunction.

See below the Court Document: