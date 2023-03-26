Court Drops Interlocutory Injunction Filed Against Holmos Construction

The Tema High Court has thrown out an interlocutory injunction notice brought before it by one Prince Nartey Gberbie, of Prampram.

The Plaintiff, Prince Nartey Gberbie who is purported to be the head of family for the Kofiman family at Prampram in the Prampram District in a suit filed at the Tema High Court on the 3rd of February sought to place an interlocutory injunction on Holmos Construction Engineering Services Limited, a real estate company.

Among other claims, the Plaintiff in the suit, made the declaration that the defendant had trespassed on 370.371 acres of its 1032.455 acres of land, caused damage to some properties hence seek an interlocutory injunction order to be placed on the Defendant thereby restraining the company and its assigns from entering the said land in dispute which is situated at New Jerusalem, near Afienya within the Prampram District of the Greater Accra.

But, the justice of the appeals court, sitting as additional high court judge, Justice Emmanuel Ankamah in his ruling on the matter noted that the plaintiff failed to satisfy to the court that his family has either legal or equitable interest in the land in dispute.

The Chief Executive Officer of Holmos Construction Engineering Limited, Holy Ativor noted that, he is happy that the court has vindicated the company.

“Holmos Construction is a company that respect the rule of law. We followed all due procedures and processes in the acquisition of our land at New Jerusalem and therefore we were surprised at the suit filed against the company”

Mr Ativor noted that it is high time people desist from the penchant of double selling of lands to estate developers.

“Estate developers are filling the housing deficit in the system and any attempt by grantors of lands to outsmart or engage in the double selling of lands to us affects pricing on the market and thereby widen the housing gap”

He mentioned that, Holmos Estate which is situated at New Jerusalem, near Afienya off the Akosombo road has well demarcated planned urban lands devoid of litigation and hence is advising the general public, corporate organization, expatriates and individuals to reach out to them for cool offers as the company is running a promotion to ensure everyone has a bite of the new city being built in the Tema enclave.