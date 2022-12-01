Court fined farmer for unlawful possessing of firearm

A 27-year-old farmer, Leonard Ali, has been fined GH¢3,600 by the Hohoe Circuit Court for possessing a pistol without authority.

Ali, who pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea, would serve three years in prison if he defaulted on paying the fine.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, Prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that on November 16, one Inspector Thompson Amesimeku, in charge of the night patrol team, were on their normal patrol duties in the Hohoe Municipality.

He said about 2240 hours, the patrol team visited the Hohoe main lorry station and saw a group of young men seated at the market square, including the convict.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict on seeing the patrol team took to his heels with his bag at his back.

He said the team suspected the convict, chased and arrested him.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the team searched the convict’s bag and saw one locally made pistol, which led to his arrest for investigation.

He said an investigation caution statement was obtained from the convict who told the Police that he went to Togo and took the pistol from his father’s bag and brought it to Ghana for hunting.

The Court ordered the destruction of the pistol in its premises in the presence of the court registrar, Police investigator and court clerks, which was carried out.