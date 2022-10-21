Court fines ‘chief’ of Hwakpo for touching Ackwer family property

The Ada Magistrate Court has finally brought a one-year criminal case against Isaac Buertey Pumplampu and six other accomplices to closure after the accused persons paid a fine imposed on them.

Isaac Buertey Pumplampu, a self acclaimed chief at Hwakpo, and his accomplices were arrested in 2021 and charged at the Sege Magistrate Court for illegally destroying a building under construction belonging to Clement Ackwer at Hwakpo in the Ada West District.

The case was, however, transferred to the Ada East Magistrate Court for a full trial.

The accused persons, who initially denied committing the crime, later admitted guilt in May 2022 and pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy by reducing a fine of GHC8,900.00 imposed on them as they could not pay the full cost of the cement blocks they destroyed.

The complainant, Clement Ackwer, however, accepted for them to pay GHC6,000.00 out of a total of GHC8,900.00 for the cost of the building materials.

At the court today, the accused persons, led by Isaac Buertey Pumplampu, the ‘self-styled chief,’ after making the payment, pleaded with the court to allow them to collect the broken blocks at a time of convenience.

The Magistrate, Mrs Paulina Kwakyewa granted his request but directed him to move the blocks latest by January 4th, 2023.

The complainant, Clement Acker told newsmen he is happy that justice has prevailed.

However the Ackwerh family, the royals of Hwakpo are cautioning Mr Puplampu to desist from potrailling himself as the chief of Hwakpo as such posture continues to fester tension and confusion in the community.