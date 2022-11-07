Court fines driver for careless and inconsiderate driving

The La District Court has fined Mr Edward Agyekum, a driver for causing danger to road users and driving at the wrong side of the road. He was also fined for careless and inconsiderate driving.

The Court fined him on his own plea.

Mr Jojo Amoah Hagan, a Circuit Court Judge sitting with additional responsibility as a Magistrate Court Judge fined the convicts to 200 penalty units (GH2,400) and on default would serve two months imprisonment in hard labour.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector P.O. Adjei told the court that on November 3, 2022, at about 1720 hours, the Mr Agyekum was in charge of MG RX5 SUV along the Airport by-pass.

The prosecution said on reaching a section of the road, the convict failed to comply with the road traffic regulations and drove in the middle of the road facing on coming vehicles.

It said the behaviour of Mr Agyekum threatened and endangered the lives of other road users.

The prosecution said the convict was therefore arrested by a team of Police Officers from Headquarters Task Force and handed him over to the Airport Divisional MTTD.