Court fines unemployed GH¢1,440.00 for abetment of crime

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has sentenced Abass Amadu, aged 20 and unemployed, to a fine of Gh¢1,440 for abetment of crime.

Amadu, a resident of Nkrankwanta, the Dormaa West District capital pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court, presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey.

He would, however, serve four months in prison in default.

Detective Chief Inspector. (D/C Inspt.) Robert Apelkiwine, the prosecutor said at about 0530 hours on Sunday, January 23 this year, Amadu aided a convict, Issah Yahaya to carry a Huawei P30 smart phone, Samsung A12 smart phone, a Samsung keypad phone, an Itel keypad phone and a Toshiba laptop with a total valued of Gh¢3,940.

The prosecutor explained Yahaya had unlawfully entered the room of the complainant, a teacher resident at Nkrankwanta to steal the items for safe keeping at Amadu’s house.

D/C Inspt. Apelkiwine said at about 0700 hours the following day, Monday, January 24, 2022, the accused facilitated the selling of the laptop computer and the Samsung mobile phone to one Kwasi Kwaw for Gh¢400.00 and shared the proceed equally with Yahaya.

He told the Court Yahaya was arrested and admitted the offence in his caution statement to the Police and was accordingly charged with the offence after investigations.