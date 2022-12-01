Court grants bail dispatch rider bail over parcels of narcotics

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a dispatch rider a GHC150,000.00 bail with two sureties, over the alleged unlawful possession of 20 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The Court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, ordered that one of the sureties should be justified with a landed property within the court’s authority.

The other surety, the Court demanded, should be a family member who is above 18 years.

Richard Abalansah, 28, the accused, was also asked to report to the Police investigator once every week.

He is to return to the Court on December 14, 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustine Yirenkyi told the Court that the complainants were police officers stationed at Accra Regional Police Command.

He said Abalansah claimed to be a motor dispatch rider and a resident of Nsakena a suburb of Accra.

DSP Yirenkyi said on November 15, 2022, at about 1700 hours whilst the said police officers were on duty at Madina, they spotted the accused person on an unregistered Royal motorbike with a load that had been wrapped with a black polythene bag.

The police officers pursued Abalansah and arrested him. When a search was conducted on the bag, the officers retrieved 20 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs from him.

The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence and claimed a driver gave the consignment to him to be given to one Mohammed at Nima, but failed to lead the police to apprehend the said Mohammed.

DSP Yirenkyi said investigations revealed that Abalansah had a lot of customers in Accra who relied on him for deliveries of the suspected narcotic drugs.

He said efforts were underway to forward the exhibits to a forensic laboratory for examination, as the police conduct further investigation.

The Court in granting the bail considered that the accused sustained injuries during his arrest and the fact that he needed medical attention.