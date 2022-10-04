Court grants bail for man accused of having anal sex with 13-year-old daughter

A 36-year-old man accused of having sex with his 13-year-old daughter through her anus and vagina has been granted GHS 100,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Isaac Tetteh, a trader, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of incest, defilement, and unnatural canal knowledge.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann ordered Tetteh as part of his bail conditions, to produce three sureties, two to be justified with landed property.

It further directed the prosecution to file disclosures they intend to rely on within 14 days.

The matter has been adjourned to October 18, 2022.

Narrating the facts of the case DSP Agnes Boafo, said, the complainant was a 13-year-old victim (name withheld) staying at Kaneshie near Dansoman station together with her biological father (Isaac Tetteh) for the past five years.

Prosecution said Tetteh sleeps on the same bed as the victim and that, during the year 2021, the victim was sleeping when she felt an unusual feeling.

According to the Prosecutor, the victim woke up and saw Tetteh, her father having sexual intercourse with her through her anus, and he has continued having sex with the victim through her anus and vagina to May 2022.

The prosecutor said when the victim’s aunt detected that the victim could not walk properly, she questioned her.

The Prosecutor said, the victim narrated her ordeal to her aunt, and she (aunt) confronted Tetteh, but he denied having sex with the victim.

DSP Boafo said, the victim started avoiding her father by sleeping with her aunty or her grandmother which made Tetteh take offense to that.

The Prosecutor said Tetteh then either insulted the victim or beat her without any act of provocation because she refused to sleep in his room.

Prosecution said on September 22, 2022 at about 6:30pm, Tetteh beat the victim and she went to Kaneshie Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) and reported the matter.

The prosecution told the court that Tetteh was arrested for investigation.

A medical form was issued for the victim to seek medical care at the hospital and return the report form.