Court grants bail for teacher, banker over GHC49, 449.28 bank theft

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties each to a teacher and banker in an alleged GHC49,449.28 bank theft.

William Boateng, 35, credit assistant has been charged for stealing whilst Linda Arhin, 39, teacher is facing the court over abetment of crime.

The Court presided over by Mr Mark Tair-ima Diboro ordered the accused persons to report to the Police every Monday until proper charges were preferred against them.

He said the sureties should be within the jurisdiction of the Court as well as deposit their recent passport sized photos with the Court’s registry.

Their pleas have not been taken following prosecution’s prayer to the Court that there were other cases to it that had to be consolidated.

Meanwhile, Felix Dompreh, another teacher, their accomplice is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey giving the facts said, the Complainant is an Operational Manager at Bosomtwe Rural Bank and lived at Kuntanase.

Boateng was a credit assistant in the same bank and also lived at Suame and on August 3, 2022 at about 08:30 hours the complainant together with the bank’s auditors visited the Ahenema Kokoben’s branch for auditing.

Chief Inspector Amartey said in the process, it was revealed that Boateng had transferred GHC49,449.28 into some customers’ account.

That while auditing was ongoing, it was again detected that Arhin had received GHC39,449.28 as Dompreh received GHC10,000.00 through their various accounts in the bank, the Court heard.

He said on the same day, the complainant made a report to police at Ahenema Kokoben police which led to the arrest of Boateng.

Chief Inspector Amartey said during his investigation cautioned statement

he admitted the offence and mentioned Arhin and Dompreh as those he agreed with before transferring the aforementioned amounts into their various accounts for them to withdraw for him while they also received their share.

Prosecution said two days later, Arhin was arrested and in her cautioned statement she denied the offence.

Chief Inspector Amartey said after investigation they were arraigned whereas efforts were underway to apprehend Dompreh.