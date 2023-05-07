Court grants bail to unemployed man accused of causing harm

An unemployed man who allegedly stabbed a footballer in the stomach and run away has been granted a GHS200,000.00 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Samuel Gyapong, who was charged with causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, admitted the accused person to GHS200,000.00 bail with three sureties.

It directed that two of the sureties should be public servants.

Prosecution was also directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements.

The matter has been adjourned to May 31, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, prosecuting, said the complainant Mr Felix Amevor, aged 25 was a footballer.

The prosecution said both the complainant and the accused person were residents of Community 17 Lashibi.

It said on December 18, 2022 at about 20:00 hours, the complainant and the accused person were watching the World Cup final match between France and Argentina at Lashibi Community 17, at a gym belonging to one Ibrahim.

The prosecution said the accused person suddenly switched-off the lights and the complainant who was dissatisfied with the action of the accused person immediately switched on the said lights and stood beside the switch to prevent the accused person from switching it off again.

“This infuriated the accused person, who confronted the complainant and a misunderstanding ensued between the two parties and as a result, they fought,” the prosecution said.

It said both parties were separated by the witnesses in the case but unfortunately, the accused person pulled out a knife from his pocket and used the same to stab the complainant in his stomach and bolted.

The prosecution said the complainant bled profusely and was rushed to the Sakumono Community Hospital for treatment.

It said “however, the injury was so serious that they could not treat him so he was transferred to the 37 Military hospital and later to Ridge hospital but could not treat him”.

The prosecution said the complainant was finally sent to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was operated and admitted.

It said on December 20, 2022, the complainant was discharged from the hospital and he reported the case to the Police and was issued with a Police medical form.

The prosecution said efforts to trace the accused person proved futile as he had left his place of abode at Community 17, Lashibi.

It said the complainant later returned his endorsed medical form.

The prosecution said on April 13, 2023, the accused person reported himself to the Police and he was re-arrested and detained for further investigations.

It said the accused person in his cautioned statement admitted the offence before an independent witness but told Police that he acted upon self-defense, following the attack on him by the complainant and his friend.