Court grants Businessman GH¢600k bail over fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC600,000.00 bail with three sureties to a businessman over an alleged GHC505,000.00 fraud.

The Court presided over by Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri- Yeboah ordered that the sureties be family members.

Prince Wuni Soha Yallah also known as Prince Hardi, the accused person, is to report to the police once a week.

He is also charged for allegedly issuing a dud cheque to Madam Olivia Agordzi.

However, he has denied both charges and served with Case Management conference processes for December 19, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector George Nana Akomeah had earlier informed the Court that Madam Olivia, the Complainant was a businesswoman and Yalla, a business man and politician.

In June 2021, he was mentioned to the complainant as highly connected to the Government in power and that he could easily assist her to win Government contracts.

Chief Inspector Akomeah said the complainant called the accused person and arranged for a meeting, adding that a week after, the accused called the complainant that he had secured ten auctioned 4×4 Land Cruiser vehicles and would want to see three to her.

The prosecution said the accused demanded GHC 700,000.00 but the complainant could raise only GHC300,000.00.

The accused went for the money and promised to deliver the vehicles in the evening but failed, the Court heard.

It said the accused later convinced the complainant that due to security reasons he had diverted the vehicles to the Northern Region and would soon deliver them to her but to no avail.

The prosecution said after sometime in the same month, the accused again approached the complainant and informed her that, he had secured ten thousand bags of Vietnam rice for the complainant and demanded GHC1,000,000.00 from her.

The complainant, however, gave GHC200.000.00 to the accused to supply the rice so she paid the balance later, it said.

The prosecution said the accused again failed to supply the rice and on August 29, 2021, he went to the complainant with a number of LCD television sets in the bucket of his Pick-Up vehicle and informed her that, he had them in stock and that she should give him GHC80,000.00 to have them delivered to her.

The complainant again gave the accused GHC5,000.00 as a deposit to deliver the television sets but also to no avail.

The prosecution said the next day, the accused issued GCB Bank cheque to the complainant with the face value of GHC505,000.00, which she could not withdraw leading to his arrest.