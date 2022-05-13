Court grants electrical engineer a GH¢150k bail for alleged fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a bail sum of GHS150,000.00 with three sureties to an electrical engineer for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

The Court ordered that one of the sureties should be a public servant.

Professor Nii Odartey Mills, aged 61, has been charged with defrauding by false pretense, an offence he pleaded not guilty too.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the case to June 14, 2022.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu, told the Court that the complainants, Madam Dorothy Adjei Nortey and Mr Samuel Aryee were Prison Officer and a retired Civil Servant, respectively.

The Prosecution said the accused person was an Electrical Engineer.

ASP Yakubu said in 2016, Prof. Mills informed Madam Nortey and Mr Aryee that he could assist their wards to be enrolled at Monroe Country Community College in Michigan, USA.

The Prosecution said in 2017, the accused person then demanded and collected a total amount of USD4, 500.00 and GHS10,000.00 from Madam Dorothy Adjei Nortey.

ASP Yakubu said the accused also collected a total amount of GHS42,000.00 which was equivalent to USD4, 200.00 from Mr Samuel Aryee.

The Prosecution said the money was to be used as “processing and the school fees for the complainants’ wards.”

ASP Yakubu said the accused person again collected GHS500.00 from Mr Aryee as his travelling expenses to facilitate the process.

It said the accused person booked an appointment for the applicants at the US Embassy in Accra for their respective visas but the applicants were refused visas on the grounds that their applications were not supported by any documents from the school in the USA.

The Prosecution said the complainants approached the accused person and he promised to refund the money but failed.

ASP Yakubu said a report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the accused person did not process any admission for the applicants at the Monroe County Community College.