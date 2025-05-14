Court Grants Injunction in Shai Hills Land Dispute As Tensions Rise

A High Court in Accra has issued an interlocutory injunction to prevent further interference in a disputed piece of stool land at Shai Hills, escalating a growing land dispute that has sparked public outcry and calls for urgent intervention.

The injunction, granted by Justice Nabeela Naeema Wahab, restrains Emmanuel Agbleze Tekpete, Lawoe Sakpa (Elvis Nartey), Asase, Kwasi Asra, Nuumo Narh Laweh Chartey and Nene Tei Djahene, their agents, assigns, privies, and any person claiming through him from entering, selling, or dealing with the contested land until a final determination of the case.

This order follows a motion filed by Mr. Peter Ashiatey Chartey, the Head of the Nene Martey Chartey Awah Stool Family, who claims allodial title to the land.

The order reads in part, “Upon hearing the affidavit of Peter Ashiatey Chartey, the Deponent herein, filed on 21st June 2023 in support of Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction, and upon hearing Counsel for the Plaintiff/Applicant and Counsel for the Defendants, it is hereby ordered that defendants, their agents, assigns, privies, and any person claiming through them are restrained from interfering in any matter with the land in dispute until the final determination of the suit.”

Despite this clear court directive, sources indicate that Nene Tei Djahene allegedly sold the disputed land to Mr. Moses Tetteh, a former NDC Parliamentary Aspirant for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency, known locally as “Captain.”

This transaction, reportedly conducted with full knowledge of the existing court order, has led to heightened tensions and confrontations on the ground.

Following the alleged sale, Mr. Tetteh is said to have deployed landguards and unidentified police officers to the site, leading to the demolition of property, blocked access routes, and intimidation of lawful workers operating under Mr. Chartey’s authority.

Multiple reports to the Asutsuare Police Station and the Dodowa Divisional Police Command have, so far, yielded little action, raising concerns about the enforcement of court orders and the neutrality of local law enforcement.

Mr. Chartey, speaking to the press, condemned the actions as a direct attack on the dignity of his family and the authority of Ghana’s judicial system.

“This is not just a dispute over land. It is a deliberate assault on the dignity of our stool, the rule of law, and the authority of our courts. As Head of the Nene Martey Chartey Awah Stool Family, I have followed every legal procedure available to me. What we are witnessing is impunity in action,” he said.

Legal experts warn that this incident underscores the need for stronger enforcement of judicial orders, particularly in regions with overlapping traditional claims and complex land ownership histories.

Advocacy groups have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chief Justice, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the National House of Chiefs to intervene and restore confidence in the rule of law.

“The courts have spoken, but those decisions are being trampled underfoot. If this is allowed to continue, what becomes of land security, tradition, and justice in Ghana?” Mr. Chartey asked, urging state institutions to act swiftly to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile when this paper contacted Mr. Chartey on the matter, he debunked the claims saying the said claimants have no lands in Shai Hills.

“They are fraudsters” he said.

Moses Tetteh, a strong Member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, who is also claiming to be an investor on the said lands added that Shai Hills area is at peace but the only problem has to do with the elders.

They submitted that he has called on all investors to unite in order to bring peace and avoid land litigation in the area.

“Much as been spent by all investors and all this problem of landguards attacks can be avoided through unity”.