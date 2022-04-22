Court grants man who insults MP GH¢100k bail

An Accra District Court has granted a GHC10,000.00 bail with two sureties to a businessman who allegedly insulted Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema West Constituency.

Nana Yaw Ntim pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct.

Meanwhile, the case has been referred to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for an Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR).

The parties are expected to be back in court on May 24, 2022, to give a report on the settlement.

The Defense Counsel in praying for bail said the Party had existing structures to settle the matter and that the accused had people of substance to stand as sureties, adding that the case did not warrant public resources for him to be remanded.

He then prayed for the Court to refer the matter to the ADR.

The prosecution told the Court presided over by Madam Ama Adomako Kwakye that the accused person was a resident of Dwahenya near Tema and a member of NP P in the same Constituency.

It said on February 03, 2022, the complainant petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service against the accused for constantly raining insults on him on Party WhatsApp platforms called, “Vibrant 2024 NPP,” and “speak your mind NPP,” without any provocation.

The Court heard that the MP also submitted a pen drive containing the voice recordings of the accused person to the police as evidence.

In the recording, the accused person was heard uttering abusive words against the MP.

The prosecution said the accused person was arrested on February 7, 2022, for investigation, where he admitted some of the voice recordings and claimed that some of them were doctored.