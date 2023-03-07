Court grants Out-of-court settlement request in Shatta Wale-Bullgod defamation suit

An Accra High Court has granted a request for artiste manager Bullgod and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to settle their defamation case out of court.

Bullgod’s lawyers requested an out-of-court settlement despite dragging Shatta Wale to the court in the first place.

Bullgod was seeking damages fo alleged defamation and publication of falsehood against him by the defendant (Shatta Wale).

In court on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, lawyers of the plaintiff, led by Dr Justice Srem-Sai, told the court that the parties have started negotiations for settlement and would need a month’s adjournment.

Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang Owusu, presiding over the General Jurisdiction 13 of the Accra High Court, after listening to the parties, encouraged them to settle the matter out of court.

On 2 November 2022, Shatta Wale made a publication on his Facebook page implicating his former manager, Bullgod, in the murder of aritiste manager Fennec Okyere, among others.

Fennec Okyere was the manager of Kwaw Kese.

He was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road, Accra, on Thursday, March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants.

He was 31.

After Shatta Wale’s outburst on Facebook, Bullgod went to court to seek the following reliefs:

1. A declaration of the Court that the series of publications made by the Defendant as particularised in the Statement of Claim are defamatory to the Plaintiff.

2. A declaration of the Court that the series of publications made by the Defendant in the Statement of Claim are malicious.

3. An order of the Court directed at the Defendant to on all his social media pages or accounts, make a publication on seven (7) consecutive days of an unqualified retraction of and unreserved apology for the defamatory words that the Defendant has published about the Plaintiff, such retraction and apology to be vetted and approved by the Plaintiff’s lawyers.

4. An order of the Court for perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, his agents, workmen, assigns and servants from publishing or further publishing any defamatory words against the Plaintiff.

5. General damages for defamation.

6. Special damages for defamation.

7. Punitive damages for malicious publication of falsehood against the Plaintiff.

8. Cost, and

9. Any other orders or remedies that the Court may deem fit