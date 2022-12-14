Court grants painter GH¢100k bail for causing harm

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC100,000.00 bail with three sureties to a painter who allegedly caused harm to another.

The Court ordered that two of Frank Arthur’s sureties should be justified with land-titled deeds.

He should also report to the police every Monday and Friday.

Arthur, 20, who denied the offence would appear before the court on January 11, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector John Gohoho said Madam Esther Yeboah, the complainant, is a trader and both she and Arthur resided at Sakumono Railways.

On November 23, 2022, at about 2000 hours, the complainant had a report from her son Philip Annan that Arthur had wanted to beat him.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said the complainant then reported the conduct of Annan to his mother since they all lived in the same vicinity.

The prosecution said after they had informed Annan’s mother about the situation, she apologized and promised to advise her son.

He said Annan who became offended about the action of the complainant and the victim, took a cutlass from his room, chased the victim, and cut him on the head, his right index finger, and his left thumb.

He said the victim started shouting for help and Annan on seeing people approach, bolted.

The prosecution said the victim was rushed to Tema General Hospital for treatment but was later referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.

He said on the same day, the youth in the area arrested Annan and sent him to the police station.

Chief Inspector Gohoho said Annan was re-arrested for investigation.

During the investigation, Annan led Police to the scene of the crime and pointed to a spot where the incident happened.

Annan also led the Police into his room and at the entrance, pointed at an old cutlass behind a white tank as the weapon he used to harm the victim.

The cutlass was retrieved and preserved as evidence. The weapon has been sent to the Forensic Laboratory for examination.

Annan’s statement was obtained the next day and after investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before the court.