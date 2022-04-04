Court Grants Soccer Bet Administrator Bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC100,000.00 bail with three sureties to Nhyira Agyapong, an Administrator at the Kabfam Company Limited.

The Administrator allegedly stole GHC1,079,728.00, which he used for soccer bet.

Mr David Vandyck, Counsel for the accused person, prayed the court for bail.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, after granting the bail, adjourned the matter to May 6, 2022.

Agyapong is facing a charge of conspiracy to steal and forgery of official documents.

Police Inspector Rosemond Anyane told the Court that the complainant was Charles Antwi Boahen, the Chief Executive Officer of Kabfam Company Limited.

The prosecution said the accused person was the Administration Officer of the said Company.

It said on March 4, 2022, the accused was tasked to deposit an amount of GHS800,000.00 into the Zenith Bank account of the company’s suppliers, Durachem Limited – Project.

It said the accused person submitted to the complainant Zenith Bank deposited slip with received stamp dated March 4, 2022, with face value GHS800,000.00 to indicate proof of deposit.

The prosecution said the complainant also forwarded a copy of the deposit slip to his suppliers as proof of payment.

However, on March 14, 2022, the complainant received feedback from his suppliers to indicate that no money had been deposited into their account on the said date.

The prosecution said the complainant confronted the accused person and he confessed to him that he did not deposit any money on the said date and that the pay-in slip he sent to him was forged.

It said the complainant decided to carry out an internal audit of all company funds, which the accused person supervised and detected that an additional GHS279,728.00 had been stolen totalling GHS1,079,728.00.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was arrested for investigation.

The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement to the Police and stated that, he used the money to stake Sporty bet and 1Xbet but lost.

The prosecution said the accused person stated that he failed to deposit the money but went to the banking hall, filled in the deposit slip form at the Bank Teller Room and appended the received stamp on the duplicate when the teller was not looking.

Investigations revealed that from September 2021 to March 2022, the accused person spent a total amount of GHS1,285,34.00 on soccer bet.