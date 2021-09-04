Court grants student bail and issues bench warrant for Banker

The La Magistrate Court has admitted Mr Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, a student to bail in the sum of GHC8, 000 with one surety.

The Court presided over by Mrs Juliet Osei-Duedu said the surety should be known to the Police and must deposit a copy of the Voter ID card with the Court before the execution of the bail bond.

Mr Amekplenu and his accomplice, Madam Mabel Awovi Ametame, a Banker were charged for unlawful access to stored communication contrary to Section 192(1) of the Electronic transaction Act 2008 (ACI 772) and unlawful access to stored Communication contrary to section 192(2).

The student pleaded not guilty.

Initially the Court issued a bench warrant against Amekplenu, but that was accordingly rescinded.

The Court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Banker.

Prosecution Officer Inspector Muhammeel Salifu said the complainant in the case was a Representative of Security and Investigation Department of the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG).

He said Madam Ametame was a Banker with the CBG, while Amekplenu is a student Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a member of the Graduate Students Association of the same university.

The Inspector said during the month of April, 2021, Amekplenu, who was part of the said institution, requested from the Madam Ametame, the bank statement of the said student’s Union from the CBG and Madam Amerame obliged.

The prosecution said Amekplenu then published same on the whatsapp page of the students’ Union.

“The executives of the school petitioned the Board of the bank and a complaint was lodged at the Airport Police Station,” he said.

Mr Amekplenu was arrested for investigation.

The Case has been adjourned to September 7, 2021.