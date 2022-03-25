Court Grants Two Persons Bail Over Offensive Conduct

Two cousins have been charged by a Keta Circuit Court for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.

Celestine Agbetsivi, aged 29, and Mavis Draku, 25, were however granted bail in the sum of GH¢15,000.00 with two sureties.

The two, both food vendors living at Abutiakope, pleaded not guilty to the charge when they appeared in court.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Abel Amanie, told the court that Celestine, in 2021, was granted permission by the Keta Divisional Police Commander to place her container near the fencewall of the barracks by the roadside, where she sold ‘indomie’.

He said Mavis later joined her at the same place to sell without permission.

Prosecution said in January 2022, the Divisional Commander, acting on the directives by the Inspector General of Police to remove all such structures on the barracks lands, served Mavis the notice, through the District Police Commander, to find a different place but she declined.

After all efforts to have the container removed proved futile, the District Commander instructed that the two should be arrested and detained as they uttered offensive words against the police.

Chief Inspector Amanie said the accused persons stated that they did not know the offence they had committed, hence the reason they refused to be detained.

They were, however, charged with the offence” after investigations.

Madam Mercy Adei Kotei, who presided, ordered the accused to remove the container by close of day Wednesday, March 23.