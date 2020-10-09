The New Edubiase Magistrate court has granted a GHc 10,000.00 bail with two sureties, to the Editor of the Whatsup Newspaper.

David Tamakloe was said to have published a false story in his newspaper in July this year, which sought to create a negative impression that the Akans in New Edubiase and its environs, were against the Ewes and Northern settlers in the district.

This publication was reproduced by one Francis Kanu on a Whatsapp group platform, which triggered negative reactions from the Ewe and Northern communities in the area.

Kanu was the first to be arrested by the police and mentioned that he reproduced the story from the Wassup Newspaper, which was based in Accra.

The police, therefore, sought a bench warrant to arrest Tamakloe and put him before the court, presided by Her Ladyship, Mrs. Cynthia Andy.

He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on October 22, this year.

His lawyer, Mr Evans Owusu Amankwaa, pleading for a bail, said the publication was based on a news conference organized by the New Edubiase constituency of the NDC.

Police Inspector Bruce Appiah, told the court that the arrest followed a news publication the Editor made in July 07, 2020 edition of his newspaper, which contained unfavourable comments alleged to have been made by the Akans in the area against Ewes and northern settlers in the New Edubiase and its environs.

He said the publication, which was reproduced by another person in a Whatsapp group triggered negative comments, which nearly created disturbances in the district.

Inspector Appiah said the police after arresting one Francis Kanu, who reproduced the said publication sought the court order to arrest the Editor, who was based in Accra, for further investigations.

He was therefore arrested in Accra on October 07, this year in Accra and brought before the court.