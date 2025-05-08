Court Hearing for Bartender Samuel Ayittey Okine Adjourned

The scheduled hearing today for Samuel Ayittey Okine, the 28-year-old bartender facing multiple charges including threat of death and possession of firearms, has been adjourned.

The case, which was originally set to be heard at Accra Circuit Court ’10’, has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:30 AM at Circuit Court ‘3’.

This adjournment comes as Her Honor, Judge Evelyn Asamoah of Accra Circuit Court ’10’, is currently on leave.

The change in venue to Circuit Court ‘3’ was announced to accommodate the new hearing date.

Mr. Okine faces a total of six counts brought against him by Nuumo Ayittey Cobla III, the Korle Wolomor. As previously reported by Newsghanaonline on April 24, 2025, these charges include:

Threat of death: Allegedly threatening Nuumo Ayittey Cobla III with a pestle on January 11, 2025.

Riot with offensive weapons: Allegedly being involved in a riot on January 13, 2025, while armed with a pistol, guns, cutlasses, and knives, alongside accomplices still at large.

Possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful permission: Allegedly possessing illegal firearms and ammunition on January 13, 2025.

Discharging firearms in public: Accused of discharging guns in public on January 13, 2025.

Two counts of Use of offensive weapon: Allegedly causing harm to Daniel Oraka Tetteh on April 13, 2025, and to Nii Armah Ayi on January 13, 2025, using a pistol.

Following his initial court appearance on April 24th, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges, counsel for Mr. Okine filed a bail application on behalf of his client. The defense had previously cited alleged police brutality during Mr. Okine’s arrest and the need for medical attention as reasons for granting bail.

However, the prosecution had vehemently opposed the bail application, arguing that releasing Mr. Okine at this stage could impede ongoing police investigations, particularly with four other suspects still at large. The prosecution had assured the court of their commitment to a swift trial upon the conclusion of investigations.

During the initial hearing, the presiding judge acknowledged the defense’s plea but ultimately sided with the prosecution’s concerns regarding the severity of the alleged crimes, particularly the use of firearms. Consequently, Mr. Okine was remanded in police custody with the case adjourned to today, May 8, 2025.

With today’s adjournment due to Judge Asamoah’s leave, Mr. Okine will remain in police custody until his rescheduled hearing on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:30 AM at Accra Circuit Court ‘3’.

It remains to be seen whether the bail application will be revisited before the new presiding judge.

Newsghanaonline will continue to monitor this developing case and provide further updates as they become available.