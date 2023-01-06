Court injunction causes suspension of CLOSAG election

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana’s (CLOSAG) national election, slated for today, Friday, January 06, has been suspended indefinitely over a court injunction.

The injunction came after a pending suit against CLOSAG by Mr Abraham A. Allotey and six others, who are members of the Association, moved against it.

The purpose of the interlocutory injunction was to restrain the conduct of the proposed election of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of CLOGSAG from holding the Annual National Congress.

Naba Noryinne Alhaji Apam, the Central Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG briefing the media, said the committee was law abiding hence the need to call off the 14th Quadrennial Congress which opened at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to avoid chaos and misunderstandings.

He said the legal team were working assiduously to ensure the issue was resolved for peace to prevail.

The Regional Secretary noted that the delegates who travelled from all over the country for the four-day congress had taken the decision in good faith and were in the process of going back to their various destinations.

Though the committee knew there was an injunction, Naba Apam said their lawyers were tasked to work things out to enable the committee to conduct the election, until late Thursday when it had information that all efforts to resolve the issues amicably proved unsuccessful.

Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, said the suspension came after an emergency meeting was held with the security services in the Region on the election.

He said there was the need to call off the election to avoid unforeseen consequences or casualties the election may cause due to intelligence picked by the Police.

Dr Bampoe Addo noted that since the election was halted, members have been calm and abided by the directives of the Police.

Additionally, he said that the NEC would form a steering committee to manage the affairs of CLOGSAG until a date was fixed for new executives to be elected at the appropriate date and time.

The election was part of activities of the four-day 14th Quadrennial National Congress of CLOGSAG which was on the theme;” Introducing SME’s As Avenue for Self Sufficiency”.

At UCC campus, the GNA observed scores of police officers deployed to ensure delegates vacate the premises, busily giving directions.