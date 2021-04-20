An Accra Circuit Court 4 has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of 4 suspects allegedly stealing a cow worth, 4,500 Ghana Cedis which was meant for celebration of a yam festival and all the customary and traditional rites attached to it in the Anumansa, Nii kweikuma We of the Anumansa Division of the James Town Ngleshie Alata.

The four suspects are Sylvia Naa Akushia Cudjoe, Ataa Tooe a.k.a Nii Asharku Ayiku III, Nii Armah Koti Akuabeng a.k.a. Armah Rasta, David Amoo Quaye a.k.a. Okoe Otega.

According to the statement of offence, they are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime under section 23 (1) of the criminal offence Act 1960, Act 29 and also Causing Unlawful damage contrary to section 172 of the criminal offence Act.

Available facts presented to the Court have revealed that there has been a pending chieftaincy dispute between two rival sides over who is the rightful chief. A case which is pending before a law Court.

However, due to the dispute, there has been several attacks in the Nii Kweikuma IV, current chief of Anumansa Division of James Town.

Meanwhile, on 27, July 2015, he bought and placed a cow in front of his palace where he mounted canopies in preparation of the annual yam festival for Banafo Baakan, the high priest of the Anumansa Division.

The suspects who were against the celebration, recruited some other persons including Asafoatse Kofi Kras, Otega and eight others; many of whom trekked on foot whilst Nii Armah Akuabeng I himself, drove in his unregistered private car to the palace and allegedly vandalized the palace and its properties of the Anumansa division including 152 chairs and canopies. The case was later reported to the police for action.

They also untied the cow from its place and took it away.

The court in April 19, 2021 issued a Bench Warrant for the arrest of the suspects for deliberately refusing to attend Court even though they were aware of the Court hearing date which they were to appear before the judge.

The court has further issued an order for the publication of the bench warrant of their respective pictures.