The Sefwi-Wiawso Magistrate court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Martin Bonye, an independent Parliamentary candidate for Sefwi-Wiawso constituency, his brother Bioh and another person at large for allegedly leading an attack on some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Lawrence Buer Buenor, the presiding judge, issued the warrant.

Addressing the media at Sefwi-Wiawso, Western North Regional Crime officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah said on October 6, 2020, a misunderstanding ensued between the supporters of Martin Bonye and some NPP followers after he filed his nomination forms at the Sefwi-Wiawso District office of the Electoral Commission.

He said even though the two factions had their differences resolved, the Independent candidate organized his sympathizers to assault some NPP supporters in their homes with guns and cutlasses.

Superintendent Duah noted that one person was injured and a motorbike was destroyed during the attack.

According to the Regional Crime officer, Kwame Nkrumah, Enock Brafi and John Apeteng were arrested in connection with the incident and were arraigned before the Wiawso magistrate court and have since been remanded into police custody to re-appear on October 20, 2020.

He cautioned residents to avoid political violence as the security agencies would deal with anyone who is apprehended.

