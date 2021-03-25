An Accra Circuit Court, on Thursday, issued a witness summon on Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown, an actress and hostess of United Television (UTV) showbiz programme.

Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, prayed the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah for the summons, after Mcbrown failed to appear in the Court to testify in the “Bulldog” trial.

The Court, after conducting Case Management Conference (CMC), billed Mcbrown as the first prosecution witness in the trial of Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka, Bulldog.

Bulldog is accused of threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video telecast on air.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu, told the Court, Mcbrown had earlier on agreed to come and testify but later informed the Police that she was no more coming to testify.

He, therefore, prayed the Court to issue a witness summon for the UTV hostess.

Jerry Avernorgbor, counsel of Hanson, told the Court that prosecution was trying to mislead the Court because the prosecution did not know the kind of investigations that had been conducted.

According to the defence counsel, the Police demanded a statement from Mcbrown, which she gave, hence the statement could not be described as a witness statement.

After the arguments, the Court issued a witness summons on Mcbrown and directed that she (Mcbrown) appeared on Friday March 26.

Hanson, an Artiste Manager, is alleged to have said on the programme that, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not finish his four year term if he failed to pay customers of an alleged ponzo scheme by Menzgold.

Hanson had his plea retaken and facts of the case re-read to him with prosecution amending the charge sheet and the facts.

Hanson had denied the charge of “Offensive conduct to breaches of the peace.”

Hanson is on GHC 70,000 bail.

The new facts as presented by prosecution were that the complainants in the case are citizens and regular viewers of UTV programme dubbed, “United Showbiz,” hosted by Nana Ama Agyemang Mcbrown, which is live every Saturday between the hours of 2100 and 1100.

The prosecution said on January 9, this year, the programme was aired on UTV as usual and the accused was one of the panelists who appeared on the show.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said during the programme, the issue of Menzgold was raised and Hanson quickly responded that, “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.”

The Prosecution said on January 11, this year, the Police intercepted the said video recording on the face book page of UTV, which attracted many comments from viewers who watched and heard the accused making those “unguided” comments.

The prosecution said on January 12, this year, Hanson was handed over to the Police by the National Intelligence Bureau for investigations.

He said in the course of the investigations, the Police requested for the original video recording from UTV and it was played to the accused wher he admitted having made those comments.

The prosecution said the original video, which was in Twi and English language was forwarded to the Ghana Institute of Languages for transcription and same was transcribed into English language.