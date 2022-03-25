Court Jailed Corn Mill Operator 18 Months For Indecent Assault

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a corn mill operator to 18 months’ imprisonment for molesting a minor sexually.

Amano Martey, 20, was charged with defilement and having carnal knowledge of a female imbecile aged 13.

The court noted that the prosecution was unable to prove the charges but indicated that there was evidence on record to support a charge of indecent assault.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, in sentencing Martey, considered the seriousness of the offence, the revulsion felt by the law and the premeditation with which the crime was committed and executed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a trader and mother of the victim.

They both reside at Mallam Attah, Accra.

She said Martey resided at Mallam Attah market.

On February 5, this year at about 2000 hours, the complainant sent the victim to go and buy sachet water, but whilst returning home, Martey lured her into his milling shop and had sex with her.

Martey, after the act, asked the victim to go home.

The prosecution said the following day, the victim experienced abdominal pains and when she was quizzed, she narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Nima, and the complainant was given a Police medical form to seek medical attention for the victim.

Prosecution said Martey was arrested and in his statement admitted defiling the victim.