Court jails car washer 18 months for unlawful entry and stealing

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has sentenced car washer, Elvis Yeboah, aged 20 to 18 months in prison for unlawful entry and stealing.

Yeboah stole car battery, stabilizer, one woofer and speakers valued at GHS1 ,040.00 and pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Police Inspector (P/Insp.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako that the complainant, one Hayford Asante, a tricycle rider residing at KDS, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro whilst convict too is a resident of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said about 1500 hours on Sunday, May 14 this year, the complainant returned home from church and found convict inside his room, saying the former questioned the latter about what he was doing there, and he (convict) replied he was looking for his friend.

P/Insp Asare said in the course of the questioning, complainant saw that convict had packed the above-mentioned items into a bag belonging to him (complainant).

After a struggle between the two, complainant over-powered convict, arrested and brought him and the item as exhibits to the Police Station Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The prosecutor said convict was re-arrested and detained for investigation, adding that during interrogation convict admitted having entered the room but denied having stolen the items.

P/Insp Asare said after investigations, convict was charged with the offences and brought before Court.