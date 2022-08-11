Court jails Car washer for unlawful entry and stealing

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has sentenced a car washer, Prince Kwaku Duah, 25, to two years in prison for unlawful entry and stealing.

Duah stole one 11Pro Max mobile phone, valued at GhC4,200 and a Techno Camon 15 mobile phone, valued at GhC950, that belonged to Abel Twumasi, the complainant and resident of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Duah, a resident and native of Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District, pleaded guilty to the two counts and was consequently convicted on his own plea.

However, an accomplice called Agude, now at large, has been charged with dishonestly and intentionally buying a stolen item-11Pro max mobile phone-at a cost of GhC 500.

Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor, told the court, presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey, that on Friday, July 08, 2022, the complainant reported to the police that he woke up from sleep around 0530 hours and detected that his two phones had been stolen.

He said investigations led to the arrest of Duah and upon interrogation he admitted the offence and told the police that he had damaged the mobile phone of one Ahoofe so he gave the Techno Camon 15 to him as a replacement.