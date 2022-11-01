Court jails corn miller 11 years for defilement

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a corn miller to 11 years imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old girl at Adenta.

Evans Kweku Agyei, 20, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty.

Agyei who had no legal representation admitted having sex with the victim on four occasions, adding “that was long ago”, and that he had been giving her money.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Agyei on his own plea.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the complainant was a Fire Service Personnel and father of the victim.

The prosecution said the victim was a class five pupil.

It said Agyei had hearing impairment challenge and also resided at Adenta.

The prosecution said investigations had established that on October 9, this year, at about 5:00pm, the victim went to visit her friend (name withheld) who also resided within the same vicinity.

It said on her way home, Agyei met the victim near an abandoned fitting shop and covered her mouth with a white handkerchief from behind.

The prosecution said the victim felt dizzy and Agyei carried her into a damaged Hyundai Hiace Commercial vehicle parked at the fitting shop and had sexual intercourse with her.

It said when the victim gained consciousness, Agyei asked her not to tell anyone and gave her GHS 50.00, but the victim rejected it, kicked Agyei and narrated her ordeal to her friend.

The prosecution said the mother of the victim’s friend heard about the victim’s predicament and informed the victim’s father.

On October 21, this year, a report was made to the Police and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

The prosecution said on October 24, 2022, Agyei was picked up by the Police.