Court jails farmer for indecent assault

A 27-year-old farmer, who forcefully inserted his finger into the vagina of a 17-year-old Senior High school girl at Assin-Sibinso, has been jailed for nine months by the Assin-Fosu District Court for indecent assault.

The convict, Theophilus Appiahene, pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty at the end of the trial, by the court presided over by Mr Abdu Majeed Iliasu.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, said the complaint, Madam Agnes Fynn and Appiahene resided in Assin-Sibinso in the Assin District of the Central Region.

On Monday, June 10, at about 1230 hours, Madam Fynn, who sells soft drinks sent the victim on an errand, but while returning home, the victim met the convict in front of a house.

According to the Prosecutor, the convict bought a drink for two Cedis and demanded that the victim sent it to his room before payment, which the victim obliged, but she could not readily get change for the convict’s GHC20.00 note.

The Prosecutor said the victim then went home and brought the change, but as soon as she entered the room again, Appiahene quickly shut the door from behind and started fondling her and the victim resisted.

According to the Prosecutor, the victim, who was with her elder sister’s phone, managed to dial her mother’s number, but the convict hit her hard and the phone fell.

He said fortunately, the victim’s mother answered the call and heard the victim, saying, “Mommy if you don’t come to my aid Nana Kwame will rape me.”

As the victim kept shouting the convict went on to insert his finger into her vagina, but luckily, the mother rushed to the house and together with a co-tenant who also heard her cry, rescued her.

On seeing them, the convict bolted, but Madam Fynn immediately complained to the Nyankumasi police, leading to his arrest on Monday, June 30.