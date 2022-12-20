Court jails four persons 10 years each for kidnapping Canadian girls

Four persons who kidnapped two Canadian girls at Nhyiaso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region in 2019, have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each by an Accra High Court.

This was after the court found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping at the end of a three year trial.

The accused persons are: Sampson Agalor, a 27-year-old Computer Engineer, Elvis Ojiyorme, a 27-year-old businessman, Jeff Onarsar, a 28-year-old tiler and Yusif Yakubu, a Ghanaian.

Soon after the judgment, Elvis Omarsar, now a convict, knelt down and apologised to the victims and their families.

The victims: Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chittey, who were in Ghana for voluntary service, were kidnapped at the entrance of their hostel in Kumasi.