Kwame Oppong

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 29-year-old farm labourer to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a two-and-half year old girl.

Kwame Oppong, alias, Kyekyeku, denied the offence but was found culpable after trial.

Meanwhile, he was acquitted and discharged a charge of indecent assault.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Tair-ima Diboro that, the complainant was the father of the girl and they live together with the convict at Manso.

He said on January 18, 2021, the girl was with her mother who was selling at the roadside and later returned home only for her the victim to disappear.

The prosecution said a search party was organized, and the complainant was informed by his niece that she saw the victim entering Oppong’s room.

The prosecution said the complainant rushed to Oppong’s room, where he found his daughter half naked, and Oppong too was naked, lying together with the victim on his bed.

Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said the complainant raised an alarm which attracted Oppong’s brother as well as others who grabbed him and sent him to the Police station with his nakedness to make a formal complaint.

He said a police medical report form was issued for the victim to be sent to the hospital.

The prosecution said the report stated among other things that the hymen was partially broken, and that bleeding and mild bruises at the genitalia were established.

He said Oppong denied the offence in his cautioned statement and told Police that he was naked because he had returned from a funeral and was changing into another dress.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTurkey extends coronavirus restrictions ahead of holiday weekend
Next articleAI Ghana advocates abolition of death penalty law in Ghana
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here