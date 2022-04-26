Court Jails Labourer 6 months For Cable Wires Theft

A Tema District Court has sentenced Julius Amebor, a 28-year-old labourer to six months’ imprisonment in hard labour for stealing cable wire.

The court presided over by Mr. Festus Fovi Nukunu, sentenced the accused after he pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his own plea and was ordered to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months or in default serve another six months’ imprisonment.

The fact as presented to the court indicates that, Mr Kwame Seth Dede, a mason at Ashaiman, who is the complainant on April 15, 2022, at about 01:30 hours heard a noise on the first floor of a building they were wiring.

According to the complainant, he detected that someone was pulling cables from the PVC pipes which had been laid across the building, so he sneaked out to called neighbours around and went to the first floor where they saw Amebor stealing the cable wires

The complainant said upon interrogation the convict confessed to stealing the cables.

The complainant later found on the ground floor of the building another set of wires that had been packaged into six-folds worth GHC1,700.00 and was handed over to the Police.

The facts indicate that, during investigations, the police visited the crime scene and discovered another bundle of cables covered with a white sack valued at GHC2,000.00 which the accused admitted was part of what they stole.