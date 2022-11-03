Court jails Mobile banker three years for stealing

A District Magistrate Court at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District, Bono Region has sentenced Joseph Mpeh, 12-months imprisonment in hard labour (IHL)for stealing GhC20,600.00.

Mpeh, a former mobile banker with the Dormaa-Ahenkro branch of the Wamfie Rural Bank pleaded guilty and was therefore convicted on his own plea by the Court.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, prosecuting, told the Court that both the complainant, a driver and the convict were residents of Nkyenkyenkye, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

P/Inspt. Asare said somewhere in 2021, the convict opened a savings account with the bank for the complainant’s wife and another lady called Bernice Kyeremaah, the complainant later took over the savings account of his wife and saved GhC20,600.00 through Mpeh.

The prosecution said in March this year, the complainant went to the bank to withdraw some amount of money but was informed by the bank that he did not have enough funds in that account to carry out the transaction.

P/Inspt. Asare said an account statement printed out by the bank for the complainant showed only GhC10.00 in the account.

He said the complainant was further informed by the bank that Mpeh had stopped working with the bank and had since not been seen.

, The Prosecution said through the efforts of the complainant, the convict was arrested at his hide out and a case was made against him.

P/Inspt. Asare said Mpeh admitted the offence during Police investigations and was consequently charged.