Court Jails Nigerian 5 years For Human Trafficking

A Nigerian woman broke down shedding tears profusely when an Accra Circuit Court sentenced her to five years imprisonment for luring her colleague to Ghana to engage in prostitution.

Angel Ubah charged with use of trafficked person, pleaded guilty and the court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh convicted her on her own plea but deferred her sentence to Friday.

It further directed that Angel should be deported after serving her sentence.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, narrated that the complainant and the accused, now convict were Nigerians, and both reside at Obinim Guest House at Adjiriganor Junction, a suburb of Accra.

The prosecution said in February 2022, Angel together with her syndicate in Nigeria known as Chizom and Adah conspired to recruit, transport and traffic the complainant (victim) from Nigeria to Ghana.

He said the accused communicated to the complainant there were jobs in Ghana.

The prosecution said on her arrival, Angel went and picked her at Spintex to Obinim Guest House.

Mr Anquandah said the following day, Angel made it known to the complainant that the job she promised her does not exist except to engage in prostitution.

Prosecution said the complainant became frightened and told Angel that prostitution was a taboo in her culture of which the consequence was death or madness, but Angel insisted, gave her a condom, and forced her into prostitution for one week where she rendered an account of GH₵200.00 to her.

It said the complainant realized that the job offered her by Angel was very risky and as a result, she managed to run away and became destitute for about a week until she was rescued by a good Samaritan who took her to the Police station to make a complaint, which led to the arrest of Angel.