Court jails pastor 10 years with hard labour for defiling three children

The Ofaakor Circuit Court, has sentenced the Founder of Faith Christian Ministry at Ofaakor Alico a suburb of Kasoa, Ebenezer Kumah, 36, to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling three girls.

The victims aged 13, 14 and 16 years were defiled several times on different occasions under the pretext of training them to be movie actors.

The accused person pleaded guilty after being charged with defilement.

Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Bamfoh told the Ghana News Agency that apart from his ministry, Kumah portrayed himself as a movie director and offered to train the victims to become movie actors but in the process defiled them.

He said, the police upon information arrested Kumah at Alico and arraigned him before the court presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko.

DSP Bamfoh asked parents to be cautious and endeavour to advise their children not to fall prey to strangers who promise them mobile phones and other material items.

He further cautioned the public to be wary of fake prophecies from fake pastors and prophets.