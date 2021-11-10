Court jails ricksaw rider for offensive conduct

The Enchi District Magistrate court has sentenced a 24 year-old ricksaw rider to 30 days imprisonment in hard labour for allegedly invoking curses on some Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) officers in the Enchi Division of the Ghana Police Service.

Marvelous Coffie, who is also a student pleaded guilty to the charges of riding without a license, registration number and offensive conduct.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, cautioned and discharged Coffie on count one and two but sentenced him accordingly on count three to serve as a deterrent to other ricksaw riders.

Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, said on October 26, 2021, at about 0940 hours, Police personnel from the MTTD Division in Enchi were on duty on the Enchi-Asankrangwa highway.

According to the prosecution, while at the duty point around a place called Mile 4, the convict arrived with his unregistered ricksaw and was ordered to produce his license for inspection.

He said Coffie confessed to the duty bearers that he had no riders’ license but claimed the registration number plate of the ricksaw was at home, hence they should allow him to go for it which they obliged.

Detective Agyare said after few minutes the convict returned with two local eggs and without any provocation invoked curses on the police officers in a nearby stream to wit ” l have authorized this water to kill you, if you don’t release my ricksaw” and he threw the eggs unto the stream.

He said the officers who were terrified by Coffie’s attitude arrested and charged him with the offence after investigations.