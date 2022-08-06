Court jails tiler six years for unlawful entry and stealing

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has sentenced Richard Gyan, a tiler, to six years imprisonmet for unlawful entry and stealing.

Gyan, 26, stole a Synix colour television set valued at GhC900.00 and Samsung Galaxy S5 phone valued at GhC750 that belonged to one Eric Yeboah, a bouncer at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He pleaded guilty to the two charges and the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey (Esq.) therefore convicted and sentenced him on his own plea.

The prosecutor, Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare told the Court on Friday, April 22 this year, complainant after close of work went to his house and detected that a thief had broken into his room and stolen the two items.

He added the complainant though reported the matter to the Police, his own enquiries afterwards pointed to the convict as the culprit.

P/Inspt. Asare said when the convict was arrested, the complainant came to identify and confirmed him as the offender, adding that upon interrogations he admitted the offence and the “exhibits” were retrieved after investigation.