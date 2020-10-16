A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced, Elizabeth Aidoo, a 35 year old trader to five years imprisonment in hard labour for causing unlawful harm to a 25-year old woman whom she suspected of having an affair with her husband.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charges and the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur convicted her on her own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Hevi told the Court that, complainant, Mr. Isaac Kobah is a farmer and a younger brother of the victim who lives at Breman/Ayipey in the Asikuma- Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) district of the Central Region.

He said in the month of February, 2020, Elizabeth Aidoo told her husband, Mr. Kofi Enyan, that she had a dream that he was having intimacy with the victim, Ms Vida Anim and inquired if it was true but her husband denied it.

Chief Inspector Hevi said the convict was not convinced about her husband’s response and persistently accused him of having an affair with the victim and later confronted her over the issue.

The prosecution said on Monday, April 27, 2020, at about 0700 hours, the convict on the way to her shop overheard the victim mention her name in a conversation with a friend at where the victim sells food.

Inspector Hevi said the convict angrily confronted them and asked why her name was mentioned but the victim denied it, however, Elizabeth suddenly poured a liquid solution with an acidic content on her, inflicting burns on the victim.

He said the victim was rushed to Our Lady of Grace Hospital at Breman Asikuma for treatment and a complaint was also made at the Police station where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

He said the convict was arrested, cautioned, and released on police enquiry bail whilst the victim’s condition was monitored by the police.

The Prosecution said on Tuesday, July 07, the victim was discharged and scheduled for periodic reviews whilst the convict was charged with the offence.