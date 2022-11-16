Court jails two unemployed youth ten years each for stealing

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has jailed two unemployed youth to a total of 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.

The convicts Michael Mensah, 22 and David Akakpo, 26, pleaded guilty simplicita to four counts of the offences levelled against them.

They are conspiracy to commit crime to wit causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing.

They were convicted on their own plea by the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur who sentenced them to three years each for causing damage and unlawful entry and 10 years each for stealing but the sentences will run concurrently.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Christiana Sampong told the court that the complainant, Mr Anthony Plange, is a trader who lives at Cape Coast and the convicts at Kokoado and Duakor respectively, both suburbs of Cape Coast.

She said the complainant owned a computer shop at Apewosika Kokoado and on Wednesday November 02, at about 0200 hours, the convicts went to Mr Plange’s shop, climbed the building, caused damage to the roof, and entered the shop.

She said the convicts took away a computer and some accessories valued at GHC 10,000.00.

Other stolen items included an HP laptop computer, Dell laptop, laptop chargers, Readers, Dell system unit, Pen-drives, Hard drive, Sonny Readers, and a Web camera.

Chief Inspector Sampong said the convicts bolted with the items and moved to the Greater Accra Region to sell them but were accosted by the Police.

She said the Police retrieved all the stolen items before the complainant detected the crime and lodged a complaint at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Police station.

The convicts, after interrogation and investigations, were charged and arraigned.